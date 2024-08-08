WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, August 7, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that as part of its Art on the Outside program, has installed Everything and Everybody by artist Sarah Foelske at the West Hollywood City Hall Community Plaza, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard at N. Sweetzer Avenue. Members of the community can view the artwork during City Hall open hours (Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, Everything and Everybody is an original digital artwork by Sarah Foelske printed on three vinyl banners and installed along the north-facing façade of the automated garage adjacent to WeHo City Hall. The triptych is anticipated to remain on-view at City Hall through 2026.

The Art on the Outside Program is West Hollywood’s temporary art program that installs rotating artworks throughout the region. The artworks can include sculpture, murals, digital art, and other outdoor works. Most exhibitions remain on display between six months and three years. All projects are subject to the Art on the Outside Program Review and Approval Process. The program is funded through the Public Beautification & Art Fund.

For more details about Everything and Everybody should contact Marcus Mitchell, West Hollywood’s Public Art Administrator, at mmitchell@weho.org or at (323) 848-3122. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.