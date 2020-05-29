LAUREL CANYON — A new two-part documentary series Laurel Canyon, directed by Alison Ellwood, is set to premiere this month on the television network EPIX. Part one of the docuseries is set to premiere May 31 at 8:00 p.m. Central time and 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

According to the preview trailer, Laurel Canyon pulls back the curtain on the mythical world of Laurel Canyon and the musicians who lived and spent their lives there. The film explores the lives of famous musicians like The Mamas And The Papas, Joni Mitchell, Eagles, Nash & Young, and many more.

The docuseries include exclusive and rate footage and audio recordings for the likes of these artists who inhabited this part of Los Angeles. The artists featured are iconic for contributing or being remembered at the time of the music revolution of the ’60s and ’70s.

The docuseries also feature iconic photographers from the time like Henry Diltz who is said from Best Classic Bands to be a frequent interviewee in the series. He shared a lot of his footage and photography from the time period.

According to Best Classic Bands, the directors and producers also crowdsourced footage and photos from fans and other material that featured the artists depicted in the Canyon, The Sunset Strip, and other local Los Angeles areas.

Previous documentaries have taken the same idea as the 2019 documentary Echo in the Canyon that explored the historic music scene of Laurel Canyon. It explored the roots of the music scene, a different approach from the Laurel Canyon docuseries set to premiere soon only on EPIX.