SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Tuesday, November 24 is introducing the Downtown Santa Monica Valet Parking Program on Friday, November 27, offering visitors a convenient new way to access the region.

From 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Sunday, guests can drop off their vehicle at one of two Third Street Promenade valet parking stations, explore Santa Monica’s restaurants, retail, and experiential attractions, request their car via app or text and track its progress in real-time until they get an alert the vehicle is curbside.

Operated by Santa Monica-based business Metropolis, the pilot valet program is paperless and cashless. More details are available at www.metropolis.io.

The pilot $27 rate was established based on conversations with city partners and consideration of comparable valet services at nearby shopping and dining destinations.

Drop off locations are:

-Wilshire Boulevard and Third Street Promenade

-Arizona Avenue and Third Street Promenade.

“We heard from residents and visitors that parking can make a trip Downtown harder than it should be, so we’re trying something new,” said Mayor Caroline Torosis. “The Valet Parking Program lets you drop off your car and head straight to dinner, a movie, or your holiday shopping. I hope people give it a try this season and let us know how it works for them.”

The Valet Parking Program pilot was approved by the Santa Monica City Council on October 13 as part of the one-year update to the city’s Realignment Plan. After a soft launch on November 20, it will premiere on Black Friday and run through July 1, 2027, with weekly issue logs, monthly performance reporting, and a final evaluation to gauge its performance. The days and times for the program could be adjusted as the pilot develops.