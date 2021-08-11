UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, August 10, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 63, resigned following multiple allegations of sexual harassment by nearly a dozen women. In a press release, New York Attorney General Letitia James stated:

“Today closes a sad chapter for New York, but it’s an important step towards justice. I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served all levels of government, and is next in line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York’s 57th Governor,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul will become New York’s first female Governor of the state of New York.

Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa resigned last week as a result of the New York Attorney General findings.

Lindsey Boylan, 36, was the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment and bullying. Boylan reported that the Cuomo kissed her on the mouth one time and it was not consensual.

Boylan indicated that while working for Cuomo in February, he made remarks suggesting once they, “play strip poker.” Boylan relayed that Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms, and legs.”

Former Cuomo aide, Charlotte Bennett stated Cuomo made inappropriate comments asking her about her sex life if she was in a monogamous relationship and if she, “had ever had sex with older men.”

Anna Ruch, 33, reported being touched on her lower back and had a witness who saw Cuomo squeeze her cheeks and ask to kiss her. Hinton’s friend referred to the Cuomo’s actions as, “aggressive.”

Another former aide, Ana Liss who worked in operations and policy from 2013-2015. Liss reported unwanted touching and came forward with accusations on March 6.

Governor Cuomo stated, “As I said last week, I never touched anyone inappropriately.”

A senior aide who chose to remain nameless indicated being invited to the Governor’s mansion to help with his cell phone where she claimed he groped her.

President Joe Biden indicated that if the investigative reports were true, that Cuomo should resign.