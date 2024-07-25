WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, July 24, a one-day old infant girl was found dead in the 23000 block of Burbank Boulevard in Woodlad Hills. According to reports, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a 23-year-old woman arrived at Woodlad Hills Hospital. She had just given birth and appeared to be hemorrhaging. There was no infant with her.



Hospital staff alerted the police who followed-up at the Burbank Boulevard home. At 7:15 p.m. responding officers found the newborn baby dead.



This is an active investigation with few details available. Reports indicate there are two homes on this piece of property. NBC4 first reported that the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the baby’s death as a homicide, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.



Defense attorney, Tiffany Feder made the following statement regarding the infant’s mother.



“She is fully cooperating with police,” and “We’re gonna let the investigation run its course.”



