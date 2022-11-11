WEST HOLLYWOOD—The results for the 2020 General Election in the city of West Hollywood revealed that Lauren Meister, John Heilman and John Duran were victorious in their campaigns to earn a seat on the City Council.

There are 26,099 registered voters in West Hollywood. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office is still count same-day registration ballots, provisional ballots, and Vote-by-Mail ballots. Election results are tentatively scheduled to be certified by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday, December 5. West Hollywood will receive LA County certification documentation on Tuesday, December 6 and it is anticipated that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will declare the Election concluded on Tuesday, December 6.

The three newly elected Councilmembers will be sworn-in at the regular meeting of the City Council on Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. The City Council annually elects the City’s Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore in a rotation of Councilmembers and the City Council will elect Councilmembers to serve as Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore at its regular meeting on Monday, December 19. There will be a City Council Reorganization and Installation meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023. West Hollywood City Council meeting agendas are posted in advance on the City of West Hollywood’s website at www.weho.org/councilagendas.

Meister earned a total of 3,388 votes. Heilman received 2,296 votes and Duran received 2,087 votes. Robert Oliver landed in fourth place with 1,848 votes. A total of 3 seats were up for grabs with 12 candidates on the ballot.

To obtain more on the results visit West Hollywood’s elections page www.weho.org/elections for detailed election information. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office is posting regular updates at www.lavote.gov.

For additional details contact the West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.