NEWPORT BEACH- Newport Beach city council voted its support to file for litigation, in support of other cities as well, to counter Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to close all California beaches.

Many beach cities along the Orange County coastline, including Huntington Beach and Dana Point, and some businesses in Newport Beach, have filed suit against the order to remain closed. To show their support, Newport Beach filed an amicus brief, providing declarations from the city manager and police and fire chiefs. In response to this suit, on Friday, May 1, a judge denied the temporary restraining order demanded to prevent the closures, and instead set a hearing for two weeks on May 11.

LA County beaches had been closed by the Governor prior to this suit, however, Orange County beaches were set to close after a recent weekend that showed packed O.C. beaches, clearly disobeying social distancing.

Newport Beach Mayor, Will O’Neill, has reported 50 deaths as a result of the coronavirus.