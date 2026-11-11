SACRAMENTO—On November 5, California Governor, Gavin Newsom announced the commutation of 548 death sentences of inmates in California sitting on death row. The sentences are reportedly to be converted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This is not a partial commutation. Governor Newsom’s announcement included all individuals sentenced to death in the state of California including high profile cases. This mass commutation by Newsom is the largest commutation in U.S. history.

Thirty-three of the cases he intended to commute are individuals who killed police officers. In a review of cases by Police1, retired Police Chief Tom Weitzel, of Riverside, Illinois reported that 33 of the 548 were convicted of killing 35 police officers and one correctional sergeant.

Newsom has garnered scrutiny over the 1993 high-profile case of 12-year-old, Polly Klaas who was kidnapped from a sleepover and murdered. Richard Allen Davis kidnapped the girl from a slumber party in Petaluma, California. Polly Klaas was strangled to death by Richard Allen Davis.

Reports indicate that in 1996, Allen was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He was sentenced to death. Newsom commuted his sentence.

Marc Klaas, who is the father of Polly Klaas and the founder of Klaas Kids, (a 30-year effort to protect and safeguard children) argued against Newsom’s efforts to eliminate the death penalty in California.

Governor Newsom has stated publicly that he must live with his own conscience, telling Fox News digital, “…It’s my rocking chair test.”

Reports indicate that there hasn’t been an inmate execution since January 2006.

Some of the nations most notorious killers are on death row at maximum security prisons such as Sam Quentin.

Randy Kraft, aka, the “Scorecard Killer,” and “The California Strangler,” targeted young men with military backgrounds.

Michael Gargiulo targeted young women in the L.A. area, charmed them, and then brutally murdered them. In August 2019, he was convicted of murdering Ashley Ellerin 22. He stabbed her 47 times. He was also convicted of murdering 32-year-old Maria Bruno, and the attempted murder of Michelle Murphy, then-26. In July 2021, Gargiulo was sentenced to death.

There are more heinous crimes at the hands of those whom Newsom is attempting to commute the sentences of than could be mentioned here in these pages. For the families who lost loved ones at the hands of these hardened criminals are speaking out. There is a chance that in some of the cases, the California Supreme Court may intervene.

According to California law commutations for individuals who have been convicted of more than one felony require approval from the majority of the California Supreme Court.