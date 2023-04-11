SACRAMENTO—On Monday, April 10, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office published a press release announcing that California will stockpile up to two million (pills) of the abortion drugs, Misoprostol continuing his June 2022 efforts to make California an abortion sanctuary state.

Governor Newsom made the following statement on the possible ban on the controversial abortion drug:

“In response to this extremist ban on a medication abortion drug, our state has secured a stockpile of an alternative medication abortion drug to ensure that Californians continue to have access to safe reproductive health treatments. We will not cave to extremists who are trying to outlaw these critical abortion services. Medication abortion remains legal in California.”

Newsome followed multiple Democrat-run states, in his decision to keep a surplus of the abortion causing drug. This follows the April 7 efforts of Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to halt the production of the abortion drug, Mifepristone.



Governor Newsom made the following remarks regarding the Judge’s ruling:



“Today’s ruling, by an extremist judge pursuing a radical political agenda, ignores facts, science, and the law – putting the health of millions of women and girls at risk. Abortion is still legal and accessible here in California and we won’t stand by as fundamental freedoms are stripped away.”



Judge Kacsmaryk earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Abilene Christian University graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1999. He then attended the University of Texas School of Law where he was the Executive Editor of the Texas Review of Law & Politics. He earned his Juris Doctor (law degree) from the Texas School of Law in 2003.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the following are all possible side effects of the drug Misoprostol that Governor Newsom has said the state of California will keep a stockpile of.



A pharmacist technician known to Canyon News indicated that abortion causing drugs, and morning after pills are rarely purchased by women, but by young men. The Pharmacist who then worked for CVS relayed her concern of these drugs being, “slipped into a woman’s drink,” unbeknownst to her.



Heartbeat International reports 81,300 trained volunteers work in pregnancy help centers. Their training includes help with a abortion pill reversal drug for those experiencing an unwanted abortion.



Cramps, heavy bleeding, painful menstruation, depression, discharge, excessive tearing, pale skin, loss/thinning hair, abdominal/stomach pain, diarrhea, sour stomach, severe stomach pain, shivering, irregular heartbeat, sneezing, sore throat, sweating, tightness of chest, difficulty breathing with exertion, unusual bleeding/bruising, tiredness, weakness, vomiting blood, or having discharge the Mayo Clinic described as a “material that looks like coffee grounds.”

The Good Rx website included some more severe side effects that demand immediate medical attention, bleeding, vaginal bleeding, excessive bleeding that requires surgery, incomplete abortion, and blood clots in the uterus.



Guttmacher Institute reports 54,000-63,000 abortions occur annually on women who are up to 15 weeks pregnant. A heartbeat can normally be detected anywhere between 18-21 days after conception.