CALIFORNIA—On April 16, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he is suing President Donald J. Trump/The Trump Administration over the Reciprocal Trade Tariffs placed on China and other countries unwilling to negotiate trade deals with the United States.

Newsom stated that “This is a national emergency that is decimating America’s industries.”



The lawsuit is a joint effort between Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, making California the first state to sue Trump over Tariffs.



The full text of the Complaint may be found here:



Initially Governor Newsom requested for the state of California to not be included, opt-out of the tariffs. “Donald Trump’s tariffs do not represent all Americans.” Newsom’s request was ignored.



Reports indicate that the state of California sued President Trump 123 times in his first Presidency and has filed 15 lawsuits against Trump since he took office for his second term in January.



On April 3, Trump made the following statement from the White House lawn:



“The markets are going to boom. Stocks are going to boom. The country is going to boom, and the rest of the world wants to see if there is any way, they can make a deal.”



The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, addressed the issue of fair trade and tariffs.



Speaking of specific electronics, … “We need to have these things made in America.”



And on the legality of the tariffs:



“Congress has passed laws that gave the president the ability to protect our national security … If we just run gigantic trade deficits and sell our soul to the rest of the world, eventually we are going to be the worker for the rest of the world,” in addition, on expanding market access, Lutnick stated:



“Our farmers are finally going to have access to the world’s markets. Our farmers have never had the opportunity to sell corn in India — so what’s going to happen is as they sell more and more products, prices will come down.”



Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro, made the following statement on Meet the Press:



“This is unfolding exactly like we thought it would … We have a strategy here where the President says we’re going to charge them what they charge us … knowing full well that a lot of countries would come right to us and want to bargain.”



On March 26, IndustrySelect, reported the following information on manufacturing coming back to the U.S.:



Siemens, 190 million electrical equipment manufacturing in Ft. Worth, TX., 800 jobs, by 2026.



Siemens, $95 million investment to expand and upgrade the Pomona, California facility, adding 123 jobs.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced its U.S. advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations, $165 billion.”



Clarios, $6 billion plan to expand U.S. manufacturing and accelerate American innovation, emphasizing energy, and critical mineral independence.



In addition, GE Aerospace invests to $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing in 2025.



Johnson and Johnson will increase their U.S. investment by over $55 Billion.



Diageo North America plans to open a new $415 million, in Montgomery. Novelis in Baldwin County, Golden Flake, Birmingham, Alabama.



TS Conductor invests $134 million, Jasper, South Carolina, with 462 jobs.



Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Breaks Ground on $86 Million Facility in Pennsylvania.



Wieland North America Breaks Ground on $500 Million Modernization Project in Illinois.



Clasen Quality Chocolate, $230 million investment to build a new production facility in Frederick County, Virginia.



Merck (Pharmaceutical), $1 Billion Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina.



Hyundai Steel to Invest $5.8 Billion in new Louisiana Facility.