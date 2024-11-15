CALIFORNIA—On November 8, Senator Majority Leader, Brian Jones (R-CA) released a statement to revoke the California Air Resources Board (CARB) attempt to expand the state’s low carbon fuel standards which could potentially cost Californians over a dollar a gallon at the pump.



“Today’s vote is nothing short of blatant price gouging by the Newsom Administration. The Air Resources Board’s 65-cent gas price hike is a direct assault on hardworking Californians. This unelected group of wealthy bureaucrats, handpicked and directed by Governor Newsom, is shamelessly increasing gas prices so Californians are forced into electric vehicles against their will. And conveniently, they pushed this costly regulation through right after the election, hoping no one would notice.



Californians have had enough—we already pay the highest gas prices in the nation, and they are about to get much higher. It’s time to rein in CARB’s unchecked power, starting by revoking the federal waivers that allow them to do whatever they want, whenever they want without the consent of Californians who pay the price for their political agenda,” Jones stated.



This is all a part of Governor Newsom’s efforts to move the state to electric-only vehicles by 2035. On November 14, Governor Newsome issued a press release promising Californians rebates to cut home energy costs. The electrical strain on the grid leads to power outages for California residents that last for days on end. It is not clear how the grid will be able to handle the additional strain caused by an abundance of electric vehicles.





In addition to the high costs at the pump, high electric bills, and power outages from the electrical strain on the grid, the proposed electric cars are not staying powered up long enough to get the drivers to their destinations, causing those who can afford to drive an electric vehicle to be late for work and other essential appointments.





Governor Newsom has spent a good portion of the last year on the campaign trail in support of the Biden-Harris Administration, while the state has gone to ruin with homelessness and high crime rates.





A trusted source indicated that when former President Biden and former Vice President vacate the office, some prominent Democrats, including Newsom are eyeing empty minority seats left in their wake.