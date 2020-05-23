CALIFORNIA—On Friday, May 22 Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that phase 3 of the plan to reopen businesses would be coming soon, with specific details emerging Monday.

“We look forward to churches reopening in a safe and responsible manner. And we have guidelines that we anticipated completing on Monday, and we’re on track to do just that,” Newsom said in a press conference.

In regards to hair salons and barber shops, Newsom said “ A week ago or so I announced that we were within a week, we still are, now days, of announcing a loosening of our stay at home order for barber shops and salons,” mentioning that personal protective equipment (face masks, gloves) play a major part in that plan.

The response comes after President Donald Trump declared places of worship essential in a press conference.

“The Governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now,” Trump said, “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

Despite Newsom’s stay-at-home orders, over 1,000 California pastors signed a petition agreeing to begin church services on May 31.

The petition reads: “While we are thankful to the governing authorities for the significant efforts made to protect the public from COVID-19, the remaining threat of COVID-19 is outweighed by the severe restrictions upon the free exercise of our religion that we deem “essential.”