BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills revealed in a press release that to attract residents and visitors to shop and dine local, the Next Beverly Hills (Next BH) Committee will start its new program series, ‘First Thursdays’ on October 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“This program will bring vibrancy and vitality to our City and I look forward to seeing it expand as a way to increase the visibility of Beverly Hills’ nightlife,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich.

‘First Thursdays’ will take place the first Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participating businesses around the city will offer incentives such as complimentary items, discounted goods or services, extended Happy Hours or specialty menus. The City’s Trolley, which stopped its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will relaunch on October 7 and will run continuously on ‘First Thursdays’ evenings on a 40-minute curated route, with various stops throughout.

“I’m thrilled to see ‘First Thursdays’ come to life next week on Thursday, October 7th,” said Chair of the Next Beverly Hills Committee, Noelle Freeman. “On behalf of the Next Beverly Hills Committee, I want to thank the City Council for its unanimous and enthusiastic support of this innovative idea and I want to thank all of our partners, businesses and City staff who are working to make this a reality and a success. We invite our residents and all of our visitors to come and enjoy our businesses and our community on this First Thursday and every subsequent First Thursday. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Beverly Hills and Next BH will be working closely with the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce throughout the duration of the program series, scheduled through mid-2022.

Businesses that wish to participate can email nextbh@beverlyhills.org. For more details and to view the hop-on, hop-off trolley map visit beverlyhills.org/firstthursdays.