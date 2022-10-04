BEVERLY HILLS— Keith Sterling, Chief Communications Officer for Beverly Hills indicated in an email to Canyon News that South Beverly Drive will once again host an evening of live music and family entertainment with the 5th Annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, October 22 from 4 – 9 p.m.

The evening will include live musical performances by the ‘Pop 2000 Tour’ featuring Lance Bass of *NSYNC, OTown and LFO. Kelsie Watts from NBC’s “The Voice” will take the NEXT NIGHT stage to perform her latest release, “I Can’t Say Goodbye.” Beverly Hills’ own Rod Lightning & the Thunderbolts of Love and DJ Keybo will round out the musical highlights.

NEXT NIGHT is free to attend and will feature food, art, games and attractions as well as a beer & wine garden. Businesses along South Beverly Drive will be offer unique experiences, special items and promotions that celebrate local merchants.

“Our NEXT NIGHT event is being taken to a whole new stratosphere this year,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “We are welcoming world-renowned entertainment while showcasing our beloved, unique businesses on South Beverly Drive. I already feel the energy and vibrancy this magical night will bring.”

NEXT NIGHT is headed by the NEXT Beverly Hills Committee, a committee of young leaders chartered by Beverly Hills to engage residents via innovative initiatives that address the lifestyle, economic and civic needs of the City’s next generation.

“I am so excited we were able to bring this beloved event back with such strong support from the Mayor and City Council,” said NEXT Beverly Hills Chair Tiffany Davis. “The committee really looked at it with a fresh perspective and a dedication to showcasing what a fun and welcoming community Beverly Hills is, while elevating it to a new level with incredible talent!”

“Next Beverly Hills (“NBH”) is a committee of talented, next generation leaders focused on innovative initiatives which address the lifestyle, economic, and civic needs of those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Chartered by the Mayor and the City of Beverly Hills, it seeks to engage all who are interested to inspire them to make Beverly Hills a better place for all,” reads a statement from the city of Beverly Hills website.

The NEXT NIGHT 2022 Street Festival will be held on on Saturday, October 22. A partial street closure between Charleville Drive and Gregory Way will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 21 and conclude at 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 23.

To obtain a full list of activities and to learn more information visit beverlyhills.org/NEXTNIGHT.