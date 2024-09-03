BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that the NEXT NIGHT Street Festival is returning on Saturday, September 28. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on South Beverly Drive (between Gregory Way and Charleville Boulevard.)

The free event is hosted each year by Beverly Hills in partnership with its Next Beverly Hills Committee and will feature grab-and-go specials from local restaurants, live music, games and attractions as well as a beer and wine garden. Businesses along South Beverly Drive will be offering unique experiences and promotions throughout the evening.

NEXT NIGHT performers include the English 80s band Bow Wow Wow Starring Annabella known for their iconic songs “I Want Candy” and “Wild In The Country,” and renowned ABBA theatrical tribute band, The Fabba Show. Plus, very special guest DJ, Zen Freeman, direct from his Las Vegas Club residency will be spinning throughout the night.

The festival will start on the 200 block of South Beverly Drive and there will be a full street closure between Charleville Drive and Gregory Way taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 27 and concludes at 4 a.m. on Sunday, September 29.

For a full list of activities and more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/NEXTNIGHT.