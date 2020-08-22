WOODLAND HILLS—Defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars recently purchased a home in Woodland Hills for $1.875 million on July 20.

Cassius Marsh, 28, has had a football career since playing for his high school, Oaks Christian School, before enrolling and playing UCLA and being drafted into the NFL in April. He has played for the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers. His recent purchase came from a couple that runs a comedic podcast.

The married duo, Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, who run “Your Mom’s House,” podcast, listed the property in March for two dollars shy of $2 million. The 4,619 square-foot home sits on 0.39 acres. The five-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom remodeled “Modern Traditional” home in Natoma Estates is a heavily sought out property, according to its listing. The home last received a renovation in 1957.

The home is accompanied by a large circular driveway, spacious backyard with a pool and spa with secluded seating area for privacy. One of the common areas has a built-in bookcase along one wall as well as a secondary built-in workspace. The master suite is built with its own sitting room attached as well as what could be a nursery and a bathroom styled to the look of a modern spa with a stand alone bathtub.