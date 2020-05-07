COLORADO—Wednesday May 6, Commissioner Roger Goodell sends out a memo to all 32 teams outlining the steps needed to be taken for facilities to re-open. These steps include receiving permission from state governments, establishment of infection response teams, and creating strategies to help maintain social distancing. League Spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement that no team will be allowed to re-open unless every team is eligible.

Team facilities have been shutdown since March 25. The only employees allowed to be at the facilities were those providing medical treatment to players and those maintaining security. This memo and announcement comes only two days after the NFL announced the match-ups for the 2020 schedule. A possible date for the start of the season has yet to be announced.

Seton Hall University conducted a sports poll by telephone at the beginning of April. 72 percent of the respondents said they would not feel comfortable attending a sports event before the release of a vaccine while only 12 percent said they would feel comfortable if social distancing guidelines were in place. Without knowing how future games are going to be held, most NFL teams have deferred payments of season tickets while the NFL guaranteed fans refunds on already purchased tickets.

Along with the memo and the announcement of a schedule, last month saw the NFL host their first ever videoconference draft. The draft took place from April 23-25 with all coaches, general managers, and prospect players tuning in from their homes. Commissioner Goodell was also seen during the broadcast announcing team picks from his home. ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay was absent from the telecast after announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus the morning of April 23.