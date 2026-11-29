CALIFORNIA—Around 2:46 p.m. on November 25, the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived in the 1800 block of Deerhill Trail in Topanga in response to a report of a brush/garbage fire. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters observed a suspect standing next to the fire holding a can of gasoline and saw him leave the scene. Firefighters contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, and responding deputies began an investigation that led to the suspect’s arrest. According to LASD Booking Records, the suspect is identified as Nicholas Royowen Henwood, a 35-year-old man.

When deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station arrived, firefighters provided them with the suspect’s description and indicated the direction they last saw him moving. The deputies began searching the area and found Henwood hiding in the attic of a residence. Deputies arrested him without incident. He was taken to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, booked into the station’s jail, and is being held on $75,000 bail.

According to the LASD Booking Records, Henwood was arrested at 6:18 p.m. and charged with a felony. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Henwood was booked the next morning at 4:30 a.m. At 12:24 a.m. on November 27, Henwood was assigned to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility pending trial. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on December 1, 2026, in Room 100 of the Van Nuys Courthouse West.

The same records list Henwood as having been arrested at 8:15 a.m. on November 20 on a felony charge by the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Community Police Station. He was booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section. Henwood was released that same day at 7:12 p.m. on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on December 18, 2026, in Department 30 of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County at the Airport Courthouse.