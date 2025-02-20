BEVERLY HILLS—The home of Actors, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman was ransacked and burglarized on February 14th. Reports indicate that this break-in may be part of a string of celebrity break-ins since November 2024. A photo of the couple sneaking in a Valentine’s dinner together in Las Vegas was posted on social media.



Police have indicated that the burglaries may be part of a South American crime ring.



Kansas City Chiefs football greats, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes also had their homes broken into along with Cincinnati quarterback, Joe Burrows, and Memphis Grizzlies star player, Ja Morant.



Seven Chilean Nationals including Pablo Zuniga Cartes; Ignacio Zuniga Cartes: Bastian Jimenez Freraut; Jordan Quiroga Sanchez; Bastian Orellano Morales and Alexander Huiag were arrested and face charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property.



The following information came directly from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida.



“On December 9, 2024, the Cincinnati home of a Cincinnati Bengals player was burglarized while the team played Arlington, Texas. Designer luggage, glasses, watches, and jewelry valued at about $300,000 was stolen. Sergio Ortega Cabello rented a vehicle used in the burglary.



On December 19, 2024, and the early morning of December 20, 2024, the Tennessee home of a Memphis Grizzlies player was burglarized while the team played in Memphis, Tennessee. Jewelry, luxury watches, and handbags valued at about $1 million were stolen.



A complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.”



A copy of the complaint is below.