SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, July 9, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the City Council named Nikima Newsome as the new City Clerk.

Newsome, a five-year veteran of the City Clerks’ Office, has served as interim city clerk since outgoing clerk Denise Anderson-Warren retired in December 2023.

“Ms. Newsome’s depth of experience and leadership makes her the perfect choice for our next city clerk,” said Mayor Phil Brock. “We’ve seen her navigate the interim role with the utmost professionalism and I know we are in the best hands as she continues as our permanent city clerk.”

Prior to working with the city of Santa Monica, Newsome served Township of Mount Holly in New Jersey for five years as the township clerk, deputy registrar, and purchasing agent. She was the deputy clerk of council for the Cuyahoga County Council in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Being a city clerk has been my passion since I was introduced to the field, and I am incredibly honored and humbled to do what I love in the city I have come to love,” said Newsome. “I am so excited to usher in a new dynamic and energy to the City Clerk’s Office.”

Newsome holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Georgian Court University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Dayton. She holds certifications as a Certified Municipal Clerk and a Master Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and is a licensed Registered Municipal Clerk and Qualified Purchasing Agent in New Jersey.

Newsome’s appointment is effective immediately, and she will have an annual salary of $230,784.