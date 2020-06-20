The defendants encountered Roman when he crossed into their assigned train car while he experienced an alleged anxiety attack. According to the lawsuit filed, the officers questioned Roman when he crossed into the train car. Rules of conduct listed by the Chicago Transit Authority indicate that crossing between the cars of a train, or entering/ remaining upon any track unless there is an emergency is prohibited.

Penalties for any person who violates prohibitions is subject to any or all of the following penalties under Ordinance 016-110:

A fine not less than $300

Complete a period of supervision

Pay restitution when the violation involves damage to property

Community service for not less than 30 and not more than 120 hours

Immediate removal from CTA property

Suspended riding privileges

Arrest.

According to court documentation, the encounter between the officers and the victim ended when he exited the train car without indication that he would be placed under arrest or arrested at the scene. When the victim existed the train, defendants Bogard and Butler followed him onto the station platform and jumped on his back. Defendant Butler ordered his partner, defendant Bogard, to taster Roman then ‘shoot’ him with pepper spray. Defendant Bogard complied, then was ordered by her partner to shoot Roman in the stomach. After the victim was shot, he turned to run up the escalator stairs and was shot again in the buttocks.

According to the lawsuit, the officers involved did not issue Roman a citation or request his identification before the shooting began. According to one of Roman’s lawyers, Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, the abdominal wound Roman sustained resulted in his usage of a colostomy bag. A colostomy bag is an Ostomy Pouching System that is used as a prosthetic medical device that provides a means for the collection of waste from a surgically diverted biological system and the creation of a stoma.

Common uses for this device result from injuries to the abdomen or injuries to the colon. According to Rodriguez, the bullet shot at the victims buttocks landed near the sciatic nerve. When sciatic nerves are damaged, pain originates in the spine and follows a path down the back of the leg. Sciatica typically affects only one side of the body.

On April 28, 2020, The Civilian Office of Police Accountability issued a statement regarding the investigation into the conduct of the officers involved in the shooting. The COPA organization announced ,”As the civilian led administrative investigative agency of police misconduct, immediately following the incident, COPA recommended the two involved Chicago Police Department officers be relieved of police powers due to the serious nature of both officer’s actions and the Department concurred.”