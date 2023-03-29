GRIFFITH PARK—The ISC theatre will host Noel Cowards’s “Private Lives” from April 6 thru May 7. Coward’s play first premiered in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1930.

The play revolves around an estranged ex-couple vacationing beside each other with their new spouses in Acapulco. The comedy previously played for one month in Los Angeles in 1983 at the Wilshere Theatre. The production will be directed by Nikhil Pai. Pai previously played Romeo in a 2021 video rendition of “Romeo and Juliet.”

Brent Charles, Melissa Chalsma, Asha Noel and David Melville star as the two couples vacationing alongside one another. The original dialog has been rewritten to take place in 1950s, Acapulco, Mexico rather than 1930s, Deauville, France as it does in the original.

The production will take place at 3191 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. Individuals interested in attending can call 818-710-6306 or email sabrina@iscla.org.

Performance Times

Thursdays – Sundays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Ticket Information:

www.iscla.org