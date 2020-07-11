SANTA MONICA ⁠— The nomination period for November’s Municipal election will begin on Monday, July 13.

On July 9, the City of Santa Monica reminded its residents on Twitter that appointments can now be made to pick up Candidate Packets. There are 5 types of offices up for the 2020 election period, and a total of thirteen available slots.

The offices elections are being held for are:

Five members of the City Council of which: Four seats for a full term of 4 years One seat for a partial term of 2 years

Two members of the Rent Control Board

Three members of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education

Three members of the Santa Monica Community College District Board of Trustees

According to a revised supplement for the order regarding the Existence Of A Local Emergency, nominees now need only 30 signatures to be considered. The previous requirement was of 100 signatures.

The City will also hold a live Candidate Teleconference Training on July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The nomination period will be open until August 7 at 5:00 pm. Candidates have until then to file their Nomination Papers. Elections will then be held on November 3. The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

More information regarding Election Day and nomination procedures can be found on Santa Monica’s voting information website.