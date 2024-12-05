HOLLYWOOD/SANTA MONICA—The nominees for the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards were announced on Wednesday, December 4. Leading the pack of all contenders were the films “Anora” and “I Saw the TV Glow” with six nominations apiece including Best Feature. The movie “Didi” earned four nominations, while “Sing Sing” picked up three nominations.

The ceremony is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, so fans should expect some scene stealing moments at the ceremony. A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below:

Best Feature

-“Anora”

-“I Saw the TV Glow”

-“Nickel Boys”

-“Sing Sing”

-“The Substance”

Best First Feature

-“Didi”

-“In the Summers”

-“Janet Planet”

-“The Piano Lesson”

-“Problemista”

John Cassavetes Award

-“Big Boys”

-“Ghostlight”

-“Girls Will be Girls”

-“Jazzy”

-“The People’s Joker”

Best Director

-Ali Abbasi “The Apprentice”

-Sean Baker “Anora”

-Brady Corbet “The Brutalist”

-Alonso Ruizpalacios “La Cocina”

-Jane Schoenbrun “I Saw the TV Glow”

Best Lead Performance

-Amy Adams “Nightbitch”

-Ryan Destiny “The Fire Inside”

-Colman Domingo “Sing Sing”

-Keith Kupferer “Ghostlight”

-Mikey Madison “Anora”

-Demi Moore “The Substance”

-Hunter Schafer “Cuckoo”

-Justice Smith “I Saw the TV Glow”

-June Squibb “Thelmas”

-Sebastian Stan “The Apprentice”

Best Supporting Performance

-Yura Borisov “Anora”

-Joan Chen “Didi”

-Kieran Culkin “A Real Pain”

-Danielle Deadwyler “The Piano Lesson”

-Carol Kane “Between the Temples”

-Karren Karagulian “Anora”

-Kani Kusruti “Girls Will Be Girls”

-Brigette Lundy-Paine “I Saw the TV Glow”

-Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin “Sing Sing”

-Adam Pearson “A Different Man”

Best Breakthrough Performance

-Isaac Krasner “Big Boys”

-Katy O’Brian “Love Lies Bleeding”

-Mason Alexander Park “National Anthem”

-Rene Perez Joglar “In the Summers”

-Maisy Stella “My Old Ass”

Best Screenplay

-Scott Beck and Bryan Woods “Heretic”

-Jesse Eisenberg “A Real Pain”

-Megan Park “My Old Ass”

-Aaron Schimberg “A Different Man”

-Jane Schoenbrun “I Saw the TV Glow”

Best First Screenplay

-Joanna Arnow “The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed”

-Annie Baker “Janet Planet”

-India Donaldson “Good One”

-Julio Torres “Problemista”

-Sean Wang “Didi”

The event will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, and “Saturday Night Live” alum Aidy Bryant will return to host festivities for the event. The awards will be handed out in Santa Monica and will stream live on IMDb and Film Independent YouTube channels and social media platforms.