BEVERLY HILLS─The Beverly Hills City Council announced on Monday, March 16 that it adopted an urgency ordinance outlining proactive measures to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

Effective at midnight and until the city’s local emergency is cancelled:

All non-essential retail businesses, including those on Rodeo Drive, shall be closed except for pick up, delivery and certain transactions by appointment.

All bars and nightclubs in the City of Beverly Hills that do not serve food shall be closed to the public.

Any bars or nightclubs or other businesses in the City of Beverly Hills that serve food may remain open only for purposes of continuing to prepare and offer food to customers via delivery service or to be picked up. Dine-in food service is prohibited. The City will accommodate parking in front of restaurants to allow for easier access for ‘to-go’ dining.

All restaurants and retail food facilities in the City of Beverly Hills shall be prohibited from serving food for consumption on premises including through a self-serve, unwrapped buffet.

All movie theaters and live performance venues shall be closed to the public.

All gyms and fitness centers shall be closed to the public.

All businesses providing physical health and beauty services, including spas, hair salons, massage parlors, and nail salons, that do not provide medical care or services that supplement medical care as directed by medical professionals will be closed to the public except for the purpose of retail sales.

All elective medical and surgical procedures, including all elective dental procedures are prohibited.

The City Council also unanimously approved:

Moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent by residential tenants and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Temporary suspension of utility shutoffs.

Temporary suspension of certain parking regulations.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the State’s Employment Development Department provides comprehensive information for workers who may lose time from employment because of the ongoing crisis. For more information visit www.edd.ca.gov.

Mayor John Mirisch announced he would be leading the creation of a COVID-19 Kindness Task Force made up of community volunteers to assist seniors and our most vulnerable populations during this difficult time.

“This is an opportunity for Beverly Hills to do what we do best, care for one another,” said Mayor Mirisch. “We encourage members of our community to call their friends and loved ones, develop networks and support neighbors. By offering assistance in a safe and responsible way, we demonstrate our resilience as a community and will prevail healthier and stronger. Now more than ever we are Community with a capital ‘C,’ and we will get through this together as a Community.”

For residents interested in becoming a member of the COVID-19 Kindness Task Force, email Public Information Manager, Keith Sterling at ksterling@beverlyhills.org.

As developments with the Novel Coronavirus continue to evolve, visit www.beverlyhills.org/novelcoronavirus for updates.