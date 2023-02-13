MICHIGAN—On Sunday, February 12 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Representative Jack Bergman of Michigan reported the U.S. military confirmed they took down an octagonal object over Lake Huron.

“I’ve been in contact with the DOD [Department of Defense] regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The U.S. military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action of our fighter pilots,” Congressman Bergman tweeted.

On February 11 at approximately 3:03 p.m., the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) announced the detection of 1-2 unidentified flying objects above North America that could, “potentially be spy balloons.”

According to NORAD who reported first to the new news source on Twitter, Upward News, the exact location of the flying objects has not been determined.



Reports indicate that unusual radar (correlation coefficient) was seen on the Billings, Montana radar that looked suspicious.



In a press release from NORAD and the United States Northern Command with the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Association, a temporary flight restriction was issued on February 11, for airspace above central Montana to ensure air traffic did not interfere with NORAD operations.



Those temporary restrictions have been lifted. NORAD did not identify any object that would correlate to the radar hits and they will continue to monitor the situation.



The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, sent out the following message on Twitter.



“I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.

NORAD shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.”