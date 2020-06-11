LOS ANGELES­­—Most of the Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores among Los Angeles County are reopening as of Thursday, June 11 for indoor shopping. Customers are required to follow new safety protocols.

“We’re making updates to our stores and the way we serve you to help keep you healthy. We’re following the current CDC guidelines of social distancing, with procedures in place to promote a distance of 6 feet from others while shopping, and we’re providing customers and our employees with face coverings. We’ve made many other changes, too,“ said Erik Nordstrom, the sole CEO, and Pete Nordstrom, the president, and chief brand officer. They emphasized that customers’ and employees’ health and safety are the top priorities, so they will follow the new protocols to create an environment that’s safe for everyone.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores will limit the number of customers inside the store at one time to make sure everyone can maintain enough space from each other. High-touch shopping areas such as beauty, sunglasses, hair goods, jewelry, and shoes implement specific safety measures to reduce the risk of infection. In addition, all stores will increase cleaning and sanitization and specifically pay extra attention to high-traffic touchpoints including checkout counters and shopping carts. Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes are available to everyone.

Opening hours may vary in each location depending on different situations. Some locations in Los Angeles County are still temporarily closed as looters vandalized these stores last week, which includes Nordstrom The Grove, Nordstrom Rack Beverly Connection, and Nordstrom Rack Topanga.