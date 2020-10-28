WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Southland NORMS diners are offering a 71 cent breakfast deal Wednesday, October 28 at all locations to celebrate its 71st anniversary including La Cienaga Boulevard in West Hollywood.

The offer is limited to just one day, and for two hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Patrons have a choice to order order the special (two eggs, two bacon or sausage and two from-scratch hotcakes) for either on-site dining or to-go.

The offer has conditions where the promotion is limited to one guest for dine-in and two per guest for to-go and pick up orders. No substitutions are allowed.

Norms is known for its hearty breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers, classic dinners and much more.

Los Angeles native Norm Roybark opened one of the first 24/7 restaurants in Southern California in 1949.

It started as a small diner located near the famed Hollywood corner of Sunset and Vine, that it quickly became the neighborhood destination by delivering on its promise of “great food, great service, and great value,” according to its website.

Today there are 20 locations across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.

Many shows shows have been filmed at Norms, recently Jerry Seinfeld shot an episode at the West Hollywood location for his show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”