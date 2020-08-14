WEST HOLLYWOOD—Casual-style chain restaurant NORMS, which has branches throughout SoCal, is offering multiple summer campaigns called “beat-the heat.”
One of the beat-the heat deals is ice cream give away. The restaurants at all locations throughout California are offering a free 3.6 oz Häagen-Dazs ice cream cup to customers when they purchase their dish for $10 or more. The offer runs after 4 p.m. throughout the month of August and applies to outdoor dining and to-go purchases, not to through delivery/delivery pickup. Flavors vary, and limit 1 per adult entree purchased, said NORM on their SNSs.
The second of the beat-the heat campaign is going to be a hand-fan giveaway, which will start on August 19. Diners will get free fans that can be used on a subsequent visit to exchange for a free beverage: hot coffee, tea, iced tea or fountain drink. The terms and rules of the campaign will be the same as ice cream give away.
“The impact on our business was tremendous during these unprecedented times but our team members were committed to continuing to serve our guests, providing them safe and convenient meals at an affordable price for Pick-Up, To-Go or Delivery,” the company stated on its website.