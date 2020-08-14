WEST HOLLYWOOD—Casual-style chain restaurant NORMS, which has branches throughout SoCal, is offering multiple summer campaigns called “beat-the heat.”

One of the beat-the heat deals is ice cream give away. The restaurants at all locations throughout California are offering a free 3.6 oz Häagen-Dazs ice cream cup to customers when they purchase their dish for $10 or more. The offer runs after 4 p.m. throughout the month of August and applies to outdoor dining and to-go purchases, not to through delivery/delivery pickup. Flavors vary, and limit 1 per adult entree purchased, said NORM on their SNSs.

The second of the beat-the heat campaign is going to be a hand-fan giveaway, which will start on August 19. Diners will get free fans that can be used on a subsequent visit to exchange for a free beverage: hot coffee, tea, iced tea or fountain drink. The terms and rules of the campaign will be the same as ice cream give away.