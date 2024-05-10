Sacramento County, CA — According to KCRA, on May 7, 2024, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Around 6:40 p.m., Sacramento Metro Fire officials received word of the crash and sent emergency responders to the crash site at the intersection of Bobbie Jo Court and Mary Kate Drive in North Highlands. There they found the boy had received moderate injuries and provided him with transportation to a nearby hospital.

Duty of Care Toward Cyclists

Cyclists are owed a “duty of care” from drivers no matter where they meet. This legal responsibility stems from the fact that cyclists travel with less protection alongside heavier and faster cars, trucks, and SUVs. Drivers must also stop once a collision has occurred to get medical attention for a cyclist or pedestrian as fast as possible.

