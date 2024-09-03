MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on Facebook that CaltransDist7 will close the north lane of Topanga Canyon Blvd 1.8 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, site of this winter’s landslide, for slope repairs Tuesday, September 3 through Friday September 6. Road closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One lane will be open with alternating traffic. Motorists should expect delays and proceed with caution. Drivers should watch for workers and work vehicles in the road. Traffic citation fines are doubled in construction zones, under CA law.

Caltrans noted a slope restoration project would also begin at postmile 4.9 on State Route 27 (SR-27) South of Circle Trail starting August 19. The work will require reducing about a half mile of SR-27 to one lane with flaggers directing alternating traffic during off-peak hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for four weeks. Signs will be posted, and motorists should expect delays.

The slope along Topanga Creek was seriously eroded by February rainstorms, which undermines a section of the southbound roadway shoulder. Caltrans aims to rebuild the slope with dirt and rocks before the rainy season. There will be no work on holidays or weekends. All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.