BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, November 13, the city of Beverly Hills announced that North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills will be closed as the Holiday Celebration event takes place on Thursday, November 14.

The public is invited on Rodeo Drive for a holiday celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For the safety and comfort of all, N. Rodeo Drive will be CLOSED between S. Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard, as well as select sections of Brighton & Dayton Way from 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, to 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1, for the Rodeo Drive Holiday Celebration.

To learn more about all the events happening and view the Beverly Hills holiday map, visit www.beverlyhills.org/holidaysbh. For questions or concerns contact the City’s askBH hotline at (310) 285-1000.