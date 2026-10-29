UNITED STATES—I am going to say something that I know a lot of people are not going to like. I’m so over almost every American in this world being a podcaster. It feels like everyone literally has a podcast nowadays and half of the people are not talking about anything or they’re all talking about the same damn thing.

It’s not just people from reality TV that have podcasts, but your everyday Americans are doing the same thing. If you can talk, you can be a podcast host or most people think. Just because you think you can host a podcast, doesn’t mean you actually can. There is an art to this. You have to be able to evoke, you can ask questions with ease, you know how to get people to open up, you have an interesting perspective, you’re conversational, you look present on camera, not like a deer caught in headlights.

Literally most individuals with a podcast, do not have 80 percent of those skills. They just talk, but because you can talk doesn’t mean you will be a success. To me it feels like so many people want to be podcasters because they don’t want to do any sort of work that requires actual work. They just get to sit in front of a computer, a monitor or screen and just run their mouth, hoping to make serious dinero in the process, i.e. become an influencer who gets deals for promoting products they don’t even use.

It saddens me to hear children say, when I grow up, I want to be a social media influencer. I want them to really want something in life that builds character, purpose and longevity. I think some of the most successful podcasters in my opinion or those who actually have a passion for it. What precisely does that mean? They were actually doing it before everyone else was actually doing it. They weren’t looking at the dollar signs like most people in the present day are looking at it.

They were doing it far long before the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in a people start running their damn mouth because they were bored. They built their audiences piece by piece and had a unique perspective, something not really seen today. There is an element of originality to those podcasts that you can’t get anywhere else.

Today, if it’s a reality show, there is a guarantee that everyone is talking about it. Same topic, just different people chatting about it. If it’s about movies, there is something for that. Fashion, there is something for that. Music, there is something for that. News, there is something for that, and wait, here comes the big one, POP CULTURE, EVERYONE has something to say regarding that.

Truth be told, most of us could just quit are jobs and start a podcast and see what actually unfolds. Some might see success; most will likely crash and burn realizing its much tougher work then they ever imagined.

Written By Zoe Mitchell