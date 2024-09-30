BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that their will be a traffic advisory on Sunday, October 6.

The city alerted the public that the Not Today Cancer 5K Run will be underway starting and ending at El Rodeo Elementary School. The roads will remain OPEN during the race and participates will use the SIDEWALKS ONLY.

For further questions regarding this traffic advisory, contact askBH at (310) 285-1000 between 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday) or askBH@beverlyhills.org.