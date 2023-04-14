STUDIO CITY—A dog named Nova was transported to a 24-hour veterinarian after ingesting drugs at Woodbridge Park located at 11249 Moorpark Road in Studio City. The pet’s owner, Andrew Epstein noticed the dog wasn’t okay after their daily jaunt.





Epstein told reporters, “She was out of it. Her eyes were dark,” and Nova was not up and around like usual.



The dog had to stay overnight at the clinic where THC and cocaine found in Nova’s bloodstream. She accidentally ingested the discarded drugs.



Epstein mentioned that Studio City does have an ever-growing homeless population along the 101 Freeway, not far from Woodbridge Park. It is not clear who left the drugs at the establishment.

The Woodbridge Park website indicates areas of the park are under renovation, and that it is family and pet friendly. There is a playground, picnic area, and children’s sporting events held at the park.