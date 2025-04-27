MALIBU—On Saturday, April 26, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued the following Beach Hazard Statement for the Malibu Coast and Los Angeles Beaches is in effect from Sunday, April 27 through the evening of Wednesday, April 30th.



The following came directly from NWS.



“WHAT…Breaking waves up to 6 feet for south-facing beaches and dangerous rip currents due to a long-lived, long-period south swell. Minor nuisance flooding may occur Monday and Tuesday between 6 PM and 3 AM during high tide.



WHERE…Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.



WHEN…From Sunday morning through Wednesday evening.



IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.



Precautionary/Preparedness Actions



Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”



In addition to the hazard warning by the NWS, Malibu also has been hit with another round of mudslides. Reports indicate that there will be closures in sections of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) due to mud and debris.



PCH was closed between Sunset Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace on Saturday night, April 26th.



According to the California Department of Transportation, this section of PCH will remain closed on Sunday, April 27th to enable work crews time to clean up Tuna Canyon Road.





