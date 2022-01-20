LOS ANGELES—On January 13, at approximately 5:15 a.m. Sandra Shells, 70, was violently attacked by a homeless man while waiting for her bus to arrive at Union Station on the corner of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Virges Street.

Shells was on her way to work at LAC + USC Medical Center where she was employed as a Registered Nurse. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a homeless man, later identified as Kerry Bell, 48, struck Shells in the face causing her to fall backward and hit her head on the pavement fracturing her skull. Authorities indicated the assault was unprovoked and that Shells was attacked without reason.

Los Angeles Fire Department rushed Shells to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries, but later died on January 16.

The Los Angeles Police Department Central Bureau Homicide Detectives revealed that Bell was a transient with multiple arrests from other states.

Arrest records from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office (LASO) indicated that Bell was arrested on September 8, 2020, for a misdemeanor. His court date was scheduled for January 8, 2021. He is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility with a $2 million bond. His court date is scheduled for February 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles Municipal Court.

The LAC + USC Medical Center issued the following statement:

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of LAC +USC medical Center Nurse, Sandra Shells. On behalf of LAC +USC Medical Center Leadership, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow colleagues of Nurse Shells. We are deeply saddened by this news. Sandra Shells will be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and her community throughout her 38-year career at LAC + USC.

Sandra worked tirelessly and selflessly to keep her patients safe and healthy and will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and giving nurse with a helpful and thoughtful nature who was a favorite amongst colleagues and patients. There will never be enough words to express our gratitude for her tremendous work and dedication.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sharman of LAPD Central Homicide at (213) 996-4171 or after hours and on weekends, 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Tipsters may remain anonymous.