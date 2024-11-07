UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, November 6, in a joint press release, Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, and New York Attorney General (NYAG), Letitia James, made a statement in response to the reelection of former President Donald J. Trump, warning the President-elect of a fight to come.



Governor Hochul spoke first, on New York being, the birthplace of women’s rights, and LGBTQ Rights.



“…I want to be very clear that while we honor the results of this election and will work with anyone who wants to be a partner in achieving the goals of our administration in our state, that does not mean we’ll accept an agenda from Washington that strips away the rights that New Yorkers have long enjoyed…,” Hochul stated.



NYAG James sent out a warning of the fight, and retaliation to come should the former and future President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, find it necessary to cut funding from the state of New York.



“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. And my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before



We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back. And we are prepared to fight back once again because, as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility



We’re ready to respond to any attempts to cut or eliminate any funding to the great state of New York, as the governor outlined



So, despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge or retribution



This is not the time to be fearful, New York, but faithful and steadfast, knowing that I, as the attorney general, along with my entire team, are guardians of the law, and we are prepared, my friends, to fight back.”



James, who took office as NYAG in 2019, has a history of attacking and targeting President Trump.



The following press releases were published on James’ webpage during her first month as Attorney General of NY.



On January 15, James announced, a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s decision to demand a question regarding citizenship on the U.S. Census.



January 25, 2019, NYAG James announced a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the termination of DACA.



January 31, 2019, James led a coalition of six states in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over smog that, “blows into New York and other states.”