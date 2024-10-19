UNITED STATES—On October 17, the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation fundraising dinner was held at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan, New York. The dinner was a black-tie affair featuring renowned cultured individuals, businesses, and a long-standing tradition for the presidential nominees to attend during election years. The timing of the event was 19 days until the U.S. Presidential election.



Since its inception in 1946, this fundraising dinner has brought in millions of dollars for New York’s most vulnerable women and children. This year’s goal was $10 million. It’s a bipartisan night of unity when lighthearted jabs can be made under the guise of comedy.



This year, Vice President, and Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris declined her invitation but sent a video presentation instead. The video was of Kamala Harris staring at what appeared to be an awkward teen, as she girl dressed in what looked like a Catholic school uniform held her fingers under her armpits and sniffed them.



Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese in New York City, chided Harris a little for rejecting such an exclusive invitation.



“We’re not used to this, we don’t know how to handle it. This hasn’t happened in 40 years since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 40 of 50 states…Senator Schumer said to me, ‘I don’t think she made the decision, I think her schedulers are saying she can’t make it.’ So, we’re not giving up, we hope she’s here.”



Cardinal Dolan gave the invocation.



“You dear Lord gather us here together this sparkling evening, dear God and Father of us all, as we unite in the spirit of the happy warrior Governor Al Smith with our love of country, a pride in our city beaming in trust in you, oh Lord.



And a sense of solicitude for those little ones who benefit so much from the renowned lords of the Alfred E. Smith Foundation.



Might we count on your blessings heavenly Father upon this radiant assembly upon President and Mrs. Trump, upon Vice President Harris, upon the leaders who shine tonight, support us, unfailingly upon this city we’re grateful to call our earthly home, upon this nation that is one under you, and upon the struggling women we are honored to assist.”



Cardinal Dolan then led the recitation of the traditional Catholic dinnertime prayer.



Former President, and Republican nominee, Donald J. Trump and former First Lady Melania accepted their invitation. Donald Trump was the Keynote Speaker.



“It’s a true pleasure to be with you this evening, amazing pleasure. And uh, these days it’s a pleasure to be anywhere in New York without a subpoena, I’m very happy.” Regarding Harris’s absence, “Disrespectful, to the event, and in particular to our Catholic community.”



Trump said he was, “leading big with the Catholic vote, as I should be.” And “I don’t think Kamala has given up yet. She hasn’t. Instead of attending tonight, she’s in Michigan receiving communion from Gretchen Whitmer.”



The CEO of JP Morgan Asset and Wealth Management Vice Chair, Mary Callahan Erdoes was the host. She also spoke spoke, and attempted some good-natured humor as well. She referred to Gaffigan as her Irish twin.



The Master of Ceremonies was actor and comedian, Jim Gaffigan, who has recently portrayed Minnesota Governor, and Democrat Vice President hopeful, Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live (SNL).



Gaffigan enjoyed ribbing former NYC Mayor, Mike Bloomberg.



“This is a special night when Republicans, Democrats, and whatever Mike Bloomberg is…Then, mid-sentence he says, “I love how the front row doesn’t even look at me. Like, do those seats cost more? How much does it cost to not have to look at Gaffigan?” he asked.



There was an after-party following the event. Reports indicate that The Archdiocese of New York, made their fundraising goal to aid the most vulnerable of society, the poorest of the poor.