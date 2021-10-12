CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, October 6, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Oakland Police were dispatched investigate the death of 15 year-old Shamara Young. A road rage incident escalated from an argument between drivers that led to gunfire on the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue.

According to reports, Young was riding with her uncle when multiple gunshots were fired at them. The teen was shot multiple times. Her uncle drove her to Highland Hospital in Almeda County where she died from her injuries.

Young’s mother, who chose to remain anonymous issued a statement pleading for the public’s help in finding the individual responsible for her daughter’s death. The mother described the victim as one who loved family.

“I’d like the community to know that this is senseless, and we need to get together and find out who did this and put them where they belong. We don’t need people out on the street who are just killing for no reason. We’ve got to get them off the street so that we can make our community better. The only way we’re going to do it is if we stick together,” said Shamara’s mother.

The mother of 15-year-old Shamara Young describes her daughter as a loving person who was protective of her siblings. She speaks out for the first time since her daughter’s homicide last night. Hear her plea to the community to find her daughter’s killer. pic.twitter.com/ozeZOaFuZv — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 8, 2021

On October 7, Oakland Police Chief, LaRonne Armstrong requested a moment of silence for 109 victims of homicide this year in the city. Chief Armstrong indicated that Young was the 109th victim. The same number of homicides reported in 2020. He is seen emotional in video discussing the recent homicide.

The full video was posted on Facebook.

Canyon News contacted Chief LaRonne Armstrong who provided the following statements through the media relations department.

The Oakland Police Department is asking anyone with information to share a tip or contact them at the Police Administration Building (PAB) 455 7th Street Oakland, CA 94607 (510) 238-3455.

A tip may also be shared anonymously by emailing, oaklandhomicide@oaklandca.gov or calling (510) 517-8739