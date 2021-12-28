BEVERLY HILLS—TMZ first reported that an obsessed fan who showed up at the Holmby Hills property of businesswoman and social media mogul Kylie Jenner, 24, on Sunday, December 26. The individual arrested, Jrue Mesgan, 23, violated a restraining order that Kylie was granted against the suspect who was ordered by the courts to stay away from the Kardashian mogul.

Mesgan buzzed Kylie gate which was spotted by her security guard who alerted authorities who arrived on the scene and arrested the individual. Mesgan had showed up Kylie home multiple times in recent months. His bail is currently set at $23,000, E! News reported. On December 9, TMZ reported that the suspect showed up at the home of one of Kylie’s neighbors with flowers looking for her. They contacted police who took Mesgan into custody.

Recently, Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian had a package confiscated by her security team from an individual who sent her a diamond engagement ring and a Plan B pill. Kylie Jenner is currently pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The couple shares one daughter, Stormi who was born back in February 2018. Kylie is the found of Kylie Cosmetics which has propelled her to the billionaire status.