CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, June 4, the Oaks Christian Learning Center has stated that their services will continue to support students despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. The institution helps students in improving their learning skills for better academic achievement.

With the cases of COVID-19 increasing, most schools in the Los Angeles and Ventura Counties turned into online schooling for Spring 2020, but the need for academic support remains high, which is why the OC Learning Center is still open for business. The center officials informed on Wednesday that the students are struggling to remain focused since all the in-person courses are now switched to online. The director of the OC School learning center, Kelly Johnson, acknowledged the worries of parents and students over this problem, and said that they are willing to help.

Johnson coordinates a large group of tutors and academic coaches within the OC Learning Center, who are open to train students on a variety of different platforms including one-to-one tutoring, and online learning. The program has helped students in the past improve their learning experience by growing their learning skills and executive functions, as well as goal setting and time management skills. The program applies to different fields such as math, English, history, second languages, history, science and social courses.

The institution, located at Westlake Village, also supports students who are being home-schooled by helping them in areas of time management, academic counseling, and in creation of customized study plans. In 2019 it was reported that the OC Learning Center assisted over 800 students with academic counseling, SAT and ACT test preparations, and cognitive training.

The school adopts modern technology measures to train the brain, which is an effective strategy for helping individuals with ADHD, especially in areas such as memory processing, attention, organization and stress. For further inquiries about the OC Learning Center, please see the website www.oakschristian.org/oaks-learning-center or call the number 818.824.9447.