SANTA MONICA—The City of Santa Monica has announced that starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, the South Volleyball Courts in Ocean Park, located at 2600 Ocean Front Walk near the end of Ocean Park Boulevard, will temporarily close so that workers can perform a beach improvement project that involves the removal of sand. The work is expected to be finished by Saturday, November 21. The courts should reopen for play that day.

During this time, the volleyball courts in Ocean Park North located at 2400 Ocean Front Walk, will remain open. More informaiton can be obtained by emailing the city at Further updates and information can be obtaiend by sending an email to beach.permits@santamonica.gov or by calling the city at 310-458-2201 x5726.