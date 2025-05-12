MALIBU/TOPANGA—On May 8, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the Los Angeles County Dept of Public Health has advised beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at Topanga Beach, Paradise Cove and several others in the region due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards.

The warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cover Pier.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

100 yards up and down the coast from the swim area.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on LA County’s beach hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information visit: www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/. Anyone with questions should call (626) 430-5360.