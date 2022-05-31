SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced that the Santa Monica Public Library will begin its 2022 Summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities” on Saturday, June 4. It will run through Saturday, August 6.

Participants can sign up in person at the Main Library, Pico Branch Library, or Montana Avenue Branch Library, and receive a reading log, or register online at smpl.org/srp starting June 4. Individuals can track their reading over the summer and help the community reach its reading goal of 300,000 minutes read. Kids earn special prizes after 5 and 10 hours of reading, and teens at 15 and 30 hours of reading. Prizes are available while supplies last.

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the perfect summer reading theme for Santa Monica, and the Library offers fun, family-friendly programs throughout the summer. The kickoff on June 4 at the Main Library features a Summer Reading Luau with a hula performance, crafts and more. Other programs include Let’s Play Ukulele! With Heidi Swedberg, Chameleon Mime Theater, Brazilian Dance, Seaside Storytimes at the Annenberg Beach House, and a visit from the Heal the Bay Aquarium.

The Library’s Summer Reading Program helps prevent “summer slide” by making sure that youth retain reading and learning skills over the school break. Miguel Cardona, United States Secretary of Education, said:

“Summer learning programs have always been important for our students, but over the past two years, they’ve become essential. Quality evidence-based summer learning and enrichment programs are key to recovering from the pandemic.”

Visit smpl.org/onlinePrograms for more details on the library’s many interactive kids and teen programs scheduled throughout the summer. These programs are made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library and Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica. The Main Library, Montana Avenue and Pico Branches are open. The Ocean Park Branch is open via a self-service model. For a full list of programs and Library resources, as well as Library locations and hours visit our website at smpl.org.