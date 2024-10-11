BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills disclosed on its Facebook page that CERT Training for October 2024 will kick off on Wednesday, October 16 at Fire Station 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The training course will continue on October 19, October 23, October 26, October 30 and November 2.

Individuals can join the BHFD’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T) training course to learn invaluable skills in the event of disasters like earthquakes, fires, terrorism, hazardous incidents, and other general life-threatening situations.

The FREE course requires a commitment of 6 days to obtain a Certificate of Completion. Each training day will provide hands-on experience making each class fun and interactive. Individuals can sign up at www.beverlyhills.org/CERT or call 310-285-1000.