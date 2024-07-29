LOS ANGELES—On Thursday, July 25, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Los Angeles Police Officer Braxton Shaw, 41, entered a plea of no contest in case BA488467 to six felony counts of filing a false police report.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 25. The case was heard by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter.

Shaw was assigned at the time to LAPD’s Metro Division, where he falsified field interview cards used by officers to conduct interviews while they were on duty. The cards contained false information and misidentified dozens of people as gang members.

Some of the false details contained in the cards was used to wrongfully enter individuals into a state gang database. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Internal Affairs.