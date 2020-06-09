STUDIO CITY— An officer involved shooting occurred on Sunday, June 7 on the intersection of Magnolia and Tujunga.

The shooting occurred on the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue after law enforcement responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Shots Fired Call, according to the LAPD Headquarters Twitter account. Law enforcement treated the situation as a barricaded suspect situation.

SWAT officers were deployed to the scene to evacuate the building once the suspect exited his apartment and is reported to have fired a cross bow at the officers, which then resulted in an officer-involved shooting. SWAT officers then deployed a chemical agent, at which time the suspect exited his apartment and was taken into custody.

The suspect was not injured but one officer was struck by the arrow fired by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital where he received medical treatment and was later released.

LAPD’s Force Investigation Division will continue to investigate the situation. No other information was available.