HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, July 15, at approximately 11:20 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call on the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue near a McDonald’s restaurant. 911 dispatchers received multiple calls regarding a male who was pointing a gun at them.

When officers arrived in the area they saw a male matching the description armed with a handgun. At that time there was an officer involved shooting. The man was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he has died.

There is a replica handgun at scene. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 15, 2021

Officers arrived to find a suspect matching the description given of a white male between the ages of 40-50 years of age wearing a red T-shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt, and black pants. The suspect was pointing his weapon at bystanders in the area including officers on duty.

A local business employee indicated that approximately five shots were fired. It is not clear how many officers shot at the suspect who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

A female bystander was injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are waiting for body cam footage for more details.

Unidentified witnesses informed reporters relayed hearing someone say, “Stop,” and “Get away from me.” Shots were fired causing bystanders to flee. “Children were crying,” and “It was wild,” one bystander told reporters.

Investigators have released the following images related to today's officer-involved-shooting in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/JUyUfz4J8Y — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 16, 2021

Weapons found at the scene were a pocket knife, and what appeared to be a snub-nosed handgun that was realistic looking, but it was fake. LAPD spokesperson, Detective Meghan Aguilar did speak to reporters regarding the weapon the suspect reportedly pointing at people.

“I am just told that it appears to be exactly like a gun,” said Aguilar. “Exactly what the suspect did with that handgun that led the officers to fire at him will be determined by looking at videos and interviewing witnesses.”

On July 13, California Attorney General, Rob Bonta announced the new Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) initiative, and plans for how cities & counties can utilize California’s red flag laws to remove firearms from individuals who pose a serious threat to themselves or others.