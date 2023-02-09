VAN NUYS— The Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Division was involved in a shooting with an armed male suspect in the area of Tyrone Avenue and Victory Boulevard on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

At 3:40 p.m., LAPD officers were in the area of Tyrone Avenue and Victory Boulevard when they observed a suspect on a bicycle. When officers attempted to detain the suspect, they noticed the suspect was armed with a gun, which then escalated into an officer-involved shootout with the suspect, LAPD released in a statement.

The suspect fled southbound toward Victory Boulevard on foot. A second officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect, identified as a male in his 40’s, was transported to a local hospital with gunshot injuries and was listed in stable condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident and the suspect’s firearm – a handgun – was recovered at the scene. One truck sustained bullet holes but it is unclear if they were from police or the suspects bullets, KCAL News reported.

Nothing more is known about the suspect at this time; this is an ongoing investigation.





